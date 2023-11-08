2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Match Preview - Medeama SC vs. Nsoatreman FC

Medeama will jump to third on the Ghana Premier League table if they negotiate their outstanding match against Nsoatreman FC at home on Thursday.

The champions are back in Tarkwa after a one week stay in the capital where they picked three out of a possible six points on the road.

The Mauve and Yellow are smarting from their vital 2-0 win at Legon Cities on Sunday ahead of their crunch tie against the Nsoatre based side.

Defenders Kamaradini Mamudu and Kofi Asmah scored in each half to propel the side to their fourth win of the season.

They return to the famous Akoon Community Park to battle the Efiri tete Amanaso side infront of a passionate crowd.

Medeama assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah, who has supervised two away wins in Bechem and Accra, will be in charge of the team due to the unavailability of head coach Evans Augustine Adotey.

Zimbabwe star Kudakwashe Mahachi could make his full debut for the side after his cameo appearance in the side's win at Legon Cities.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward is picking up his fitness in great style and will be a great addition to the current squad.

Striker Jonathan Sowah returns to the team following his red card incident against Hearts of Oak last week.

However, the champions will be without Godknows Dzakpasu, who also picked up a red card at the El-Wak Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC won't be pushovers after an exnihilating start to the Premier League this season.

They have won an impressive five out of eight games, lost twice and drawn once so far in the top-flight.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has an array of stars to choose from with star Abdul Manaf expected to be the dangerman for the visitors.

Manaf, famed for scoring belters in the Ghanaian top-flight, is the real threat for the visitors.

Medeama will jump to the same point with Nsoatreman FC if they win at home on Thursday.