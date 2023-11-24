2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Match Preview - Nsoatreman vs Heart of Lions

Nsoatreman will host Heart of Lions on Sunday in a Ghana Premier League match at the Nana Professor Koromansa II Park, with both teams eager to secure a vital victory.

Nsoatreman, currently in second place, are coming off a hard-fought draw against Bofoakwa Tano in their previous outing. Unfortunately, the aftermath was overshadowed by crowd violence that left their head coach, Maxwell Konadu, hospitalised after an unfortunate attack.

Fortunately, coach Konadu has recovered and is expected to deploy impressive tactics as Nsoatreman aim to bounce back to winning ways and continue their commendable campaign.

Sitting just below the summit, Nsoatreman recognises that a victory could propel them to the top spot. They will surely approach this upcoming fixture with utmost seriousness, determined to capitalise on their unbeaten streak of 17 home games.

On the other side of the pitch, Heart of Lions find themselves in a precarious situation at the bottom of the table, yet to secure a win this season. The team are undoubtedly desperate for their first victory and face the challenge of playing exceptionally well to turn their fortunes around.

Nsoatreman's impressive unbeaten streak at home adds to the challenge for Heart of Lions. The visiting team, meanwhile, have struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only three goals in their last five matches. With an 11-match winless streak and a lack of success in their recent away games, Heart of Lions face an uphill battle.