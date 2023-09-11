2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Medeama’s Kudakwashe Mahachi has highest market value

Out of the 535 registered by the 18 teams for 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Zimbabwean import Kudakwashe Mahachi has the highest market value.

According to Transfermarkt, the Medeama new recruit, who can play on the wings and in attack, is valued at € 350,000.

Last month, the 29-year-old signed a one-year-deal with the Ghanaian champions on a free transfer.

Before that, he had been clubless for one year after his contract with SuperSport United run out in June 2022.

Dream FC striker and one-time Ghana international John Antwi is the second most valuable player with € 250,000.

Third on the list is Accra Lions ace Abass Samari Salifu €200, 000 and Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala from Uganda is valued €175,000.

The season starts this weekend with Real Tamale United host Hearts of Oak in the opener on Friday night.

Asante Kotoko host Heart of Lions on Sunday and Samartex are at home to Aduana Stars that same day.

Defending champions Medeama are not in action until Wednesday when they face Accra Lions in Tarkwa.