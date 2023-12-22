2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Nations FC determined to remain unbeaten at home

Nations FC midfielder Victor Oduro has expressed the team's determination to maintain an unbeaten record at home until the culmination of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghana Premier League debutants have showcased remarkable resilience, currently occupying the fourth position in the league standings after overcoming a challenging start.

With an impressive six-game unbeaten streak, comprising five wins and one draw, Nations FC have established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian football scene.

Victor Oduro, formerly associated with Dreams FC, emphasized the team's commitment to securing victory in every home fixture.

The Abrankese-based club, currently enjoying an undefeated home record alongside FC Samartex, aims to extend their streak and continue their ascent in the league standings.

Oduro shared insights into the team's mindset, stating, "There is no secret behind our unbeaten home run. We've made up our minds not to lose the rest of our home games." This resolute attitude reflects the determination of Nations FC to compete at the highest level and challenge the top contenders for the league title.

As Nations FC prepare for their upcoming clash against Bechem United in the 16th week of the Ghana Premier League, Oduro's declaration adds an extra layer of anticipation to the fixture.