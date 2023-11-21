GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu wins October Coach of the Month

Published on: 21 November 2023
Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu has been named coach of the month for October after an impressive run in the Ghana Premier League. 

The experienced gaffer guided his team to an unbeaten run in October, winning three games and drawing one.

Konadu beat off competition from Medeama SC's Evans Adotey and Yaw Acheampong of Aduana to win a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Meanwhile, the ex-Ghana international was discharged from hospital on Monday after spending a night at a health centre following attacks from fans of Bofoakwa Tano.

Nsoatreman FC will next host Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Park for the matchday 12 fixture in the Ghana Premier League.

