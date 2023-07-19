2023/24 Ghana Premier League set to kick off on September 15 with fixtures awaited

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have revealed the commencement dates for the highly anticipated 2023/24 Ghana Premier League football season.

The competition is scheduled to kick off over the weekend, starting from Friday, September 15, 2023, and running through Monday, September 18, 2023.

Football fans across the nation are eagerly looking forward to the forthcoming fixtures, which will be disclosed in due course, according to the GFA.

With the level of competition and excitement that the league promises, supporters can expect a thrilling and action-packed season ahead.

As the reigning champions, Medeama will be entering the tournament as strong contenders, aiming to defend their title successfully.

However, they will face tough competition from other top-performing clubs, such as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, both of whom have a rich history of success in Ghanaian football.

Additionally, Aduana Stars, who secured the second position in the previous season, are also expected to be among the favourites to watch out for.

Notably, the league will also welcome three newcomers - Nations FC, Heart of Lions, and Tano Bofoakwa. These fresh entrants will undoubtedly be eager to make a mark and prove themselves against the established teams.

As the excitement builds up for the start of the new season, fans, players, and teams alike are all eagerly counting down the days until the opening matches.