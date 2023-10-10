2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Shawkan Mohammed named Man of the Match in Accra Lions' defeat to Kotoko

Accra Lions midfielder, Shawkan Hunalf Mohammed has been named the man of the match in Accra Lions' game against Asante Kotoko.

The hardworking midfielder starred for the host as they held the Porcupine Warriors for 96 minutes before giving up at the death of the game.

Second-half substitute Kalo Outtara rose high to score the winner for the visitors in the final minute of injury time.

Mohammed bossed the midfield alongside Abass Samari as Lions missed captain Dominic Nsobila.

The defeat is Accra Lion's first of the season while it marks Asante Kotoko's first win of the campaign.

Accra Lions will next face Great Olympics with Asante Kotoko welcoming Aduana Stars to Kumasi.