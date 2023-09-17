2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs. Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko will host Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with the Porcupine Warriors looking to bounce back after a challenging season last year, while the newly-promoted side are eager to make their mark in the top division.

Asante Kotoko had a tough campaign in the previous season, finishing fourth and failing to secure an Intercontinental spot. They won 13 out of their 34 matches and had the best away form in the league. However, their home performances left much to be desired.

This season, under the leadership of their 2021/22 league-winning coach Prosper Ogum, who returned to the club after leaving last year, Asante Kotoko aim to improve their overall performance and home form.

Heart of Lions, on the other hand, marked their return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence by winning the Access Bank Division One Zone 3 League title. They have retained coach Salifu Fatawu and strengthened their squad with quality players in preparation for their top-flight comeback.

In their head-to-head encounters, Heart of Lions have won three of their last six matches, while Asante Kotoko secured two victories, with one match ending in a draw. Asante Kotoko will be determined to enhance their home record this season, having won just eight of their previous 17 home games. Hearts of Lions, on the other hand, are keen to make a strong statement in their first game back in the Premier League.