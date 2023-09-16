2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview – Berekum Chelsea vs. Bibiani Gold Stars

Berekum Chelsea kick start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign at home against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Golden City Park on Sunday, September 17 2023.

The Bibires have lost Kalou Ouattara and Henry Ansu to Asante Kotoko but coach Christopher Ennin insists their absence won’t affect the team. He could have a point as they emerged winners of the Nsenkyire Cup organized by fellow top flight side, Samartex 1996 FC as part of their pre-season campaign.

Ennin would want his team to keep up their pre-season momentum when they come up against a Gold Stars side who have been active on the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

Following the departure of last season’s premier league top scorer, Abednego Tetteh, The Miners have acquired the services of Alex Aso and Ali Huzaif as his replacement.

Roland Frimpong, Sadat Mohammed, Eric Bosomtwi and goalie Yaw Osei are among the new arrivals. Michael Osei and his lads would aim to break into the Top 4 this season by improving on their away performances. And they would want to start well on Sunday.