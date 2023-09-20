2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview- Dreams FC vs Nations FC

Dreams FC will host Ghana Premier League newcomers, Nations FC, in their first game of the season on Wednesday at the Dawu Park.

The FA Cup holders will be hoping to get off to a good start as they continue a very busy campaign, which has seen them being involved in continental football.

Dreams FC are in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup after eliminating Guinean outfit Milo FC and have already taken a first leg lead against Kallon FC of Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, Nations FC head into their first-ever Ghana Premier League game with an experienced gaffer, Kassim Mingle, who joined the club after leaving Bechem United.

Nations FC have been in Accra for the past week preparing for their league opener, playing Hearts of Oak in a friendly before the season started.

Dreams FC have an impressive record at the Theatre of Dreams and will be hoping to serve their opponent a Ghana Premier League welcome while Nations FC would want to make a statement in the topflight.