2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview - FC Samartex vs. Aduana Stars

FC Samartex FC will begin their 2023-24 campaign in the Ghana Premier League from home, where they tackle Aduana Stars at the Nsenkyire Stadium in Samreboi on Sunday afternoon.

The Timbers start their second top-flight journey under the tutelage of new coach Nurudeen Amadu, who took over from Annor Walker. Walker guided the Timber Boys to finish 10th in their maiden season.

Amadu will lay down a positive atmosphere to his reign once he opens the new season with a victory over Aduana in front of home fans.

Samartex have made significant additions to their squad with the signing of Ebenezer Ocran from Karela United FC and Baba Hamadu Musa.

Baba Hamadu comes in with a lot of hype around him after netting 20 goals in the Division One League last season. He was awarded the overall best player in the division.

Aduana missed out on the Ghana Premier League title last term in the latter stages of the campaign, having led the table for several weeks. They aim at going for the ultimate again this season.

This means the Ogya Boys must kick start their 2023-24 season by claiming the maximum points on Sunday with their very first win against Samartex in the league.

Aduana drew blank against the Timber Boys in the Premiership last season, drawing 2-2 in Dormaa Ahenkro and losing 1-0 at the Nsenkyire Stadium.

There have been changes at the technical head of the club following the departure of Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin. He has been replaced by Yaw Acheampong.

The Fire Boys welcome back attacker Bright Adjei on loan from Tanzanian club Singida Fountain Gate.