2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs Bofoakwa Tano

Great Olympics will host newcomers Bofoakwa Tano on match day one of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday September 16.

The two traditional teams will square off for the maximum points in this opening day fixture.

Bofoakwa Tano make a return to the league following a 16-year absence from the top-flight.

The Bono-based team defeated Eleven Wonders in the play-off on penalties to secure their return.

Now, with their place in the top-flight league confirmed, Bofoakwa Tano are eager to make their mark in the highly competitive Ghana Premier League.

As they prepare to face Great Olympics in their opening match, the team will be determined to kickstart their campaign with a victory.

Securing three points from the first game would not only boost their confidence but also set a positive tone for the season ahead.

Bofoakwa Tano's return to the league has sparked excitement among football fans, and they are well aware of the significance of their debut match.

Great Olympics will be seeking to kick start this campaign on a good note.