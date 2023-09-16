2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Bofoakwa Tano

The new Ghana Premier League season continues on Saturday, with all eyes on Great Olympics and newly promoted Bofoakwa Tano, as both teams are eager to make a strong start, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Great Olympics enter the contest as favourites, boasting a wealth of experience and the advantage of playing on their home turf at the Accra Sports Stadium. It's a return to familiar surroundings for Olympics, who temporarily relocated to the WAFA Park in Sogakope towards the end of the previous season.

This strategic move paid dividends as they secured crucial results and managed to avoid relegation. Now back in Accra, Olympics aim to transform their home ground into a fortress to achieve their season's objectives.

Bofoakwa Tano, on the other hand, are a team with a point to prove. After a 16-year hiatus from the Premier League, they are determined not to be relegated again. While many may consider them underdogs, they harbour ambitions of punching above their weight and claiming a respectable position in the league.

Interestingly, the last two meetings between these teams in the 2006/07 season saw Bofoakwa Tano emerge victorious with 1-0 and 3-1 wins, despite ultimately suffering relegation that season. The long journey back to the Premier League has undoubtedly fueled their desire to make an impact.

As both teams step onto the pitch, they carry with them their respective histories, aspirations, and the excitement of a new season. The Great Olympics vs. Bofoakwa Tano clash promises to be a compelling match, with the potential for surprises and memorable moments.