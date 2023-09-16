2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. Karela United

Legon Cities welcome Karela United to the El Wak Sports Stadium for their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League opener on Sunday, September 17 2023.

This will be Paa Kwesi Fabin’s first league game in charge of The Royals after replacing Maxwell Konadu.

Fabin’s experience in the top flight is not in doubt given how close he came to winning the title last season with Aduana Stars and will be hoping to start on the right footing.

Kwabena Adu Meider, Alex Aso and Michel Otou who played an instrumental role in ensuring the team’s relegation escape last season have left the club. Fabin would have to do with the players available as the club have not officially confirmed any new incomings.

Karela have had a quiet pre-season but news of relocating the club under their new ownership has circulated in media circles.

The Pride and Passion have confirmed the signing of Maxwell Agyemang and Maxwell Arthur to strengthen their squad.

Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu and his lads finished strongly towards the end of last season and will be hoping to begin the new term in similar fashion.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante