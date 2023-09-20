2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview - Medeama SC vs. Accra Lions

Medeama SC begin the defence of their Ghana Premier League title at home to Accra Lions on Wednesday as Evans Augustine Adotey's men look to hold off an ambitious group of challengers to their crown as Ghana champions.

The Mauve and Yellow will take on the capital-based side at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa in a rescheduled fixture.

Medeama clinched their first ever Ghana Premier League title last season after a riveting campaign.

Maintaining his side's hunger is the task awaiting coach Evans Augustine Adotey, who remains confident his side will rise to the challenge of defending the crown.

The Premier League champions will be aiming to start the new campaign on a winning note but will be wary of the threat posed by the visitors.

Lions have revamped their squad with the arrival of defenders Abdul Rahman Ali, Ali Mohammed and Musa Hamzata.

The club has also augmented their squad with the acquisition of former Ghana Uncer-20 goalkeeper Daniel Afful and winger Abdul-Shakun Abubakari.

The champions have also beefed up their squad with the arrival of striker Daniel Lomotey, defenders Richard Akrofi and Emmanuel Cudjoe as well as forwards Kudakwashe Mahachi and Osah Bernardinho Tetteh.

Medeama are coming into form just in time for the Premier League opener, where they will expect to make a winning start at home to Accra Lions.

Medeama have retained its main attacking threat, Jonathan Sowah, who should lead the attack against Accra Lions this afternoon.

They clinched the Ghana FA Super Cup, beating Dreams 2-1 in Cape Coast which followed their 3-1 success over Guinea giants Horoya AC in their CAF Champions League match on Sunday.

Medeama beat Accra Lions 2-0 at the Akoon Community Park last season but were battered 4-2 in the reverse fixture in Accra.