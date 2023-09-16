2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs. Bechem United

Nsoatreman FC will welcome Bechem United to the Nana Koramansah Sports Complex for their debut match of the new Ghana Premier League season. Both teams are eager to build on their previous season's successes and make a statement in the upcoming campaign.

Nsoatreman FC, in their maiden season in the top flight, displayed remarkable resilience to finish just outside the top half of the table last season.

Their journey also saw them reach the Ghanaian FA Cup semi-final, leaving fans with high hopes for the future. The club have been proactive in the off-season, undergoing a restructuring process and making strategic investments.

Notably, they've secured the services of former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu, a figure with a Premier League title under his belt from his time with Asante Kotoko. In addition to this, they've made some exciting player acquisitions, including midfielder Manaf Umar from RTU.

This bolstered squad demonstrated their potential by holding Kotoko to a draw in their last pre-season friendly, raising confidence levels among the team and fans alike.

Bechem United, on the other hand, faced a change in leadership as their previous coach, Kasim Mingle, departed for newly promoted Nations FC.

Bismark Kobby Mensah now assumes the reins and exudes confidence in his team's ability to shine. He stated, "We are going to be one of the contenders and one of the very competitive clubs in Ghana this season." Maintaining a strong core of last season's squad, coupled with the addition of fresh talent, has instilled further belief in their prospects.

Bechem United hold a favourable head-to-head record against Nsoatreman FC, having secured a convincing 3-0 victory and a 1-1 draw in their encounters last season. This gives them a legitimate claim to the favourites' tag. However, Nsoatreman now boasts the guidance of a seasoned coach in Maxwell Konadu, known for his tactical prowess and ability to work magic on the field.

The Nsoatreman FC vs. Bechem United opener promises thrilling football action, with Nsoatreman's determination to make their mark and Bechem United's aspiration to remain competitive.