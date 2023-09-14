2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs. Hearts of Oak

The 2023-24 Ghana Premier League campaign will get underway this weekend with the opening fixture on Friday evening when Real Tamale United host Hearts of Oak.

The Pride of the North have not lost to the Phobians since their return to the top-flight. They count on that to open the new season with a bright start at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

RTU go into this match with a lot of new faces in their squad after losing the majority of their key players from last season. They moved out of the club after the expiration of their contracts.

Last season's top scorer Issah Kuka, Abdul Manaf Umar, Mohammed Sadat, Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed, goalkeeper Yaw Osei, Roland Frimpong and Mathew Abayase have all departed the club.

Hearts have enjoyed a perfect off-season, having recorded victories in all eight test matches during the pre-season, netting 33 goals and conceding just five in the process.

They saw off the newly-promoted Nations FC to wrap up their pre-season training last Sunday with a 2-0 win at the Kpobiman Sports Complex.

The Phobians travel to Tamale for the season's opening match in higher spirits as they hope to get their 2023-24 campaign underway with a win over RTU in Friday's match. They seek to reclaim the championship title at the end of the season.

Dutchman Martin Koopman also aims to begin his reign as Hearts head coach with a perfect start in Friday's encounter.

Koopman is expected to unleash new Congolese striker Wanet Kashala against RTU following his blistering form in the off-season after scoring 8 goals.

New signings Kelvin Osei-Asibey, Kofi Agbesimah, Leventius Arthur, Michael Ampadu, and Kassim Cisse, amongst others, are in contention for their debuts in the match.