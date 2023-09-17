2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 0-0 Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko started the new season with a disappointing goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite their aspirations for a better campaign after finishing fourth in the league last season, Kotoko failed to secure a win in their opening game.

Coach Prosper Ogum's team faced a determined Heart of Lions side, who, despite being newly promoted, showed no fear and successfully frustrated the Porcupine Warriors.

Lions managed to force Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare into making several decent saves, while Kotoko struggled to find composure in attack.

The visitors thought they had won when Mustapha Yakubu scored off a rebound in the second half, but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside. Replays on television show that it was a bad call, letting Kotoko off the hook.

Although the match ended without any goals, it didn't truly reflect the numerous opportunities both sides had to score.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Bibiani to face Goldstars in their next game, while Heart of Lions will play Great Olympics in Sogakope.