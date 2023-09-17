2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Berekum Chelsea gave themselves a dream start to their 2023-24 league campaign at the Golden City Park with a 2-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday.

A brace from Stephen Amankona ensured that Ennin’s lads recorded an emphatic win over Gold Stars. The first half ended goalless as both teams failed to find the back of the net.

Berekum Chelsea were awarded a penalty which Stephen Amankona stepped up to convert his team the lead on 74 minutes.

Amankona netted his second in stoppage time put the game beyond The Miners.

Michael Osei handed Sadat Mohammed his debut start and threw on Ronald Frimpong and Ali Huzaif in the second half but failed to deny Chelsea all three points in Berekum.