2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report- Dreams FC 1-0 Nations FC

Dreams FC started the new season on a winning note after a hard-fought victory over Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC.

Ebenezer Adade's early goal was enough for the host to pick all three points at home.

The host wasted no time in establishing their intentions after Adade opened the scoring just ten minutes in the match.

Nations FC almost levelled two minutes later after Barima Baah saw his effort parried away by Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi.

Moments later, Agbasi produced another spectacular save to deny Baah, who was lively in the early exchanges.

The hosts were lucky to go into the break with a first-half lead.

However, after the interval, Dreams upped their game despite looking tired from their involvement in continental football.

Amadou Diarra and Emmanuel Boateng were replaced by Ishmael Antwi and Asamoah Boateng as the visitors chased an equalizer.

Antwi had the chance to pull level for Nations FC, but his header in the final minute went wide as Dreams FC fought till the end to collect all three points.