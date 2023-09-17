2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report - FC Samartex 1-0 Aduana Stars

FC Samartex 1996 edged out Aduana Stars to begin their 2023-24 Ghana Premier League campaign with a narrow victory at the Nsenkyire Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Timber Boys claimed their first three points under new coach Nurudeen Amadu after recording a 1-0 win over the Aduana in Samreboi.

New signing, Michael Ephson scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute, making his debut for Samartex a delightful one.

Midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh sent a long pass to Baba Hamadu Musa, who controlled it beautifully before chipping the ball in a beauty that stuck the posts. Ephson was there to connect the rebound.

Aduana came into the second half as a much stronger side but failed to get the ball at the back of the net as they missed some glaring scoring opportunities.

The Fire Boys travel back to Dormaa Ahenkro with no points to prepare for their first home game of the season against champions Medeama SC next week.

Samartex will make the trip to Kumasi to face newly-promoted Nations FC in the next round.