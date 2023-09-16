2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report - Great Olympics 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Bofoakwa Tano held Great Olympics to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium as they managed to pick a point on their Ghana Premier League return.

Bofoakwa managed to maintain their unbeaten run against Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League in their last three meetings.

The last time Great Olympics managed to beat Bofoakwa was a 1-0 defeat in July 2003 Ghana Premier League season.

The two traditional based teams shared the spoils in a very entertaining game played in the capital.