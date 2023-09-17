GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report – Legon Cities 2-1 Karela United

Published on: 17 September 2023
Both teams observe a minute's silence for Sylvester Sackey

Legon Cities rallied from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Karela United at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday.

The game kicked off after a minute’s silence was observed in honour of Cities goalie, Sylvester Sackey who passed away this week.

Cities fell behind to Abdul Karim Ayeh's strike on 43 minutes for The Pride and Passion.

After recess, Frank Antwi restored parity for the Royals on 60 minutes. Antwi completed in brace by netting again on 68 minutes to give Fabin’s side the lead.

They held on to their advantage to record their first victory of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

