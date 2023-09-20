2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report- Medeama SC 2-2 Accra Lions

Medeama SC started the defence of their Ghana Premier League title with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Accra Lions at the Akoon Park on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The CAF Champions League campaigners were made to work hard for the point after coming back twice to draw at home.

Accra Lions started the game the better of the two teams and their efforts was rewarded after defender Samuel Gyimah opened the scoring in the first half.

Medeama's new signing, Daniel Abloe Lomotey levelled the score after the break with a fine finish.

However, with 1o minutes remaining Accra Lions took the lead again. Ali Mohammed, who joined the Accra-based club in the transfer window, fired home for the visitors.

But the hosts responded with four minutes left through Black Stars forward Jonathan Sowah.

Medeama SC will return to continental football by travelling to Guinea to face Horoya while Accra Lions prepare for their second game against Legon Cities in Accra.