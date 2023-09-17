2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report – Nsoatreman 2-0 Bechem United 

Nsoatreman have made a brilliant start to the new season with an impressive home win against Bechem United.

Maxwell Konadu's side delighted the home fans in Nsoatre, securing a 2-0 win that is expected to inspire them to achieve something special in their second season in the Ghanaian top flight.

New signing Manaf Umar opened Nsoatreman's account for the season, showcasing a great finish as the home side took the lead in the 27th minute.

They secured the second goal in the 93rd minute thanks to another new recruit as defender Osei Bonsu scored a penalty for his first goal, effectively thwarting any efforts by the Hunters to draw level.

Nsoatreman will aim to build on this win, while Bechem will look to secure their first victory when they face Dreams FC next weekend at home.