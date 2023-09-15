2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report - Real Tamale United 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Real Tamale United opened the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League campaign with a vital victory over Hearts of Oak in a pulsating encounter at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday night.

The Pride of the North preserved their dominance over the Phobians since returning to the top division. A narrow victory ensured RTU have gone unbeaten against Hearts in their last five league matches.

Friday's 1-0 win also ensured RTU have beaten the Rainbow Club in each of their last four meetings in the Ghanaian Premiership.

RTU trainer Abdul Mumin Abdulai named a new look side to face the Phobians with Mohammed Hardi, Baba Kushibo, Hafiz Adams, Iddrisu Gadafi and Mohammed Alhassan Manykuyeli the only regulars from last season in the team.

Dutchman Martin Koopman handed debuts to Michael Ampadu, Kelvin Osei-Asibey, Liventius Attur, Martin Karikari, Evans Adomako, Kofi Agbesimah, and Congolese striker Wanet Kashala Ramos.

Midfielder Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen returned to competitive action after over a year on the sidelines when he replaced Glid Jeordon Otanga.

RTU were the better side of the first half after creating the best of scoring opportunities. They failed to find the back of the net before the break.

Striker Alhassan Manyukeli squandered two glorious chances in the space of two minutes, sparing the Phobians from conceding following some defensive lapse.

Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah made a couple of saves to deny the hosts from going ahead in the match.

The WeyUna lads finally got the breakthrough to secure the maximum points RTU after striker Owusu Afriyie scored the only goal of the match in stoppage-time.