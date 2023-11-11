2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview – Bechem United vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Bechem United will aim to keep up their resurgence when they host Bofoakwa Tano at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, November 12 2023.

The Hunters are now unbeaten in their last four matches after enduring a slow start to the campaign and would want to stay on track. They are currently in 9th position on the league with 12 points, 2 points behind Sunday’s opponents who are in 5th position.

Bechem would want to pick all three points at home to leapfrog Bofo on the standings but Kobi-Mensah knows it won’t be an easy task unlocking the solid defence of their opponents.

Bofoakwa have won just once in their last 6 games with their only defeat of the season coming within this same period, which could be a source of concern for Frimpong Manso. They will be keen to make it back-to-back wins to regain their momentum but they are yet to win an away game which offers their hosts some hope of snatching all three points in this mouth-watering clash.