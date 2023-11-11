2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview – Dreams vs. Great Olympics

Following their impressive display in their famous win over Kotoko last weekend, Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito revealed his aim to build on that victory.

They host an in-form Great Olympics side at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, November 12 2023. Both teams are separated by 4 points on the league standings with Olympics in 4th points on 15 points while Dreams occupy 12th position with 11 points.

Dreams admit their position on the standings does not befit their status as a club competing in Africa and would be keen to make it back-to-back wins on Sunday to climb up. It could be a difficult afternoon for their opponents if The Still Believe can replicate their display in that Kotoko game.

Annor Walker’s side may not be a walk over like Kotoko. They went on a five-match unbeaten run before tasting their first defeat of the campaign. They shook off their defeat to Bechem United, which was their second to beat a high-flying Nsoatreman side on Monday.

Both teams come into this game brimming with confidence, which promises 90 minutes of end-to-end action.