2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview- Medeama SC vs Berekum Chelsea

Medeama SC hopes to extend their winning run to three games when they host Berekum Chelsea at Akoon Park on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League champions bounced back from a slow start to the season and are now four wins in their last five matches, sitting third on the table, with just two points separating them and leaders Aduana Stars.

However, they come up against a stubborn Berekum Chelsea, who are also on a good run, with three wins in the last five matches.

Medeama heads into the game after a hard-fought win against Nsoatreman in midweek, while Berekum Chelsea defeated Samartex at home.

Games between Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea have been very competitive, with the Susubiries winning two of their last five meetings, with two matches ending in a draw.

Three points separate the two sides at the moment, and while Chelsea hope to close the gap on Medeama, the Mauve and Yellow are eyeing the top spot.