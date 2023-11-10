2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report- Accra Lions 2-1 Karela United

Ali Mohammed's last-gasp strike earned Accra Lions a deserved victory at home after weathering a late storm to beat Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Second-half substitute Samuel Attah Kumi scored in injury time for Karela United to cancel an early strike from Yahaya Mohammed.

Having started the game the better of the two sides, Lions wasted no time taking the lead after Remember Boateng's corner kick was met by Musa Hamzata which hit the crossbar before Mohammed nodded home from the far side.

Accra Lions had several opportunities to double their lead in the first half but spurned their chances.

However, after the break, the visitors kept threatening the Accra Lions goals with Maxwell Arthur and George Amonoo coming close.

Bernard Kesse and Fredrick Kesse tried from long range but it did not trouble the Karela United goalkeeper.

Dominic Amponsah came close to giving Accra Lions a second goal but moved quicker than the ball following a cross from Abdul Shakun.

Attah Kumi shocked the home fans after scoring in injury time with Karela's best game chance.

Just when Karela United had settled from their celebrations, Ali was at the right place at the right time to hand Accra Lions victory.