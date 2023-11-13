2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report - Aduana Stars 3-0 Bibiani Goldstars

Aduana Stars made a statement of intent on Monday when they extended their winning streak in the Ghana Premier League to five matches.

The Ogya Boys thrashed Bibiani Goldstars 3-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in matchday 10 encounter to reclaim the top spot. They lead the table with 21 points.

Two goals from winger Emmanuel Gyamfi and another from in-form Isaac Mintah in the first half ensured the three points remained in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Yaw Acheampong made just a change to the Aduana team that beat Heart of Lions 2-1 in the last round with the return of Derrick Afeson Boateng.

Boateng came back into the starting lineup after replacing Rich Sackey, while Bright Adjei was named on the bench, having missed the last game.

Gyamfi scored the opening goal of the match to put the Ogya Boys ahead in the 18th minute after connecting a defence splitting pass from Sam Adams.

The experienced forward scored again to double the advantage for Aduana moments later when he lofted the ball over the rushing goalkeeper after receiving a pass from Mintah.

Mintah added to his tally of the season when he tapped home a cross from right-back Godfred Opoku Wakii to seal the victory for Aduana.

The current leading goalscorer has now scored 9 goals in 10 matches in the league this season. He has netted 7 goals in his last five appearances.