2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report – Bechem United 1-1 Bofoakwa Tano

The clash of the Hunters saw Bechem United and Bofoakwa Tano share the spoils at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium om Sunday, November 12 2023.

Augustine Okrah’s 5th minute goal was cancelled by Steven Owusu’s header four minutes later in a riveting matchday 10 premier league clash.

Okrah capitalized on blunder by Bofo to net the opener for the hosts just 5 minutes into the game.

Owusu met Elijah Addai’s free kick with a towering header to net the equalizer in the 9th minute.

The first half ended 1-1 and there were no goals in the second half which meant both teams had to settle for a point each at full time.

Bechem United are in 9th position with 13 points after today's match while Bofoakwa drop to 7th with 15 points.