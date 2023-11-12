2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report – Dreams FC 2-0 Great Olympics

Two quick second half goals saw Dreams FC ease to victory over Great Olympics at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, November 12 2023.

The first half ended goalless but Ishmael Dede broke the deadlock right after recess on 47 minutes. Dreams were awarded a penalty and up stepped Dede to send the goalie the wrong way.

Dede set up Eric Danso to double their advantage two minutes later. The Still Believe held on to their two-goal lead to record their second consecutive win after their home defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

The win moves Dreams from 12th to 8th position on the league standings and Great Olympics drop to 6th position.