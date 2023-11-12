2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report - Medeama 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Reigning champions Medeama suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Berekum Chelsea in a keenly contested match in Tarkwa on Sunday.

Medeama, riding on the momentum of two recent victories, entered the game with high spirits, aiming for a third consecutive win.

However, Berekum Chelsea had other plans and managed to secure a crucial victory, marking their second consecutive away triumph. The decisive moment came in the 21st minute when midfielder Stephen Amankonah found the back of the net, putting Chelsea in the lead.

Despite Medeama's efforts to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities, they were unable to break through Chelsea's defense. The visiting side's resolute performance and the lone goal proved to be enough to claim all three points.

Following this unexpected loss, Medeama find themselves in fifth place in the standings, slipping out of the coveted top four positions.

On the other hand, Berekum Chelsea's triumph has propelled them into the top four, showcasing the competitive and unpredictable nature of the ongoing season.

The defeat serves as a reality check for Medeama as they navigate the challenges of maintaining consistency in their title defence.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea celebrate a significant away victory that further cemented their position as a force to be reckoned with in the league.