2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report - Nsoatreman FC 2-0 Real Tamale United

Nsoatreman FC made a rebound from their recent setbacks when they claimed a deserving victory over Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

A goal in each half of the matchday 10 fixture ensured that Nsoatreman returned to winning ways after a 2-0 triumph at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park.

Nsoatreman trainer Maxwell Konadu made two alterations to the squad that lost narrowly to Medeama SC in midweek's outstanding match at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Captain Obed Duah Anford returned to the starting lineup, replacing Issaka Mohammed while Mohammed Abdul Rahman took the place of Collins Kofi Kudjoe.

On the other hand, RTU coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai made a couple of changes to the squad that were held at home to a goalless by Bechem United last week in Tamale.

Abdul Rauf Mahammud was retained in the goalposts for the second time running. Owusu Afriyie returned to the starting lineup, like Abdul Fatawu Sayibu and Mohammed Iddriss.

The hosts were up and running early in the match, forcing the RTU goalkeeper with action in the first twenty minutes as he made a few claims to prevent a goal.

However, the Nsoatreman got the breakthrough in the 23rd minute through forward Abdul Rahman, who scored his third goal of the season.

The visitors were reduced to ten men on the hour mark after midfielder Baba Kushibo was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.

Abdul Manaf Umar rounded off the victory for Nsoatreman when he got his name on the scoresheet on the stroke of the full-time whistle.

Nsoatreman is back at the top of the league standings after Sunday’s victory. They have 19 points from 10 games, followed Aduana Stars with 18 points and a game in hand.