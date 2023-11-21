2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak begin their post Martinus Koopman era with a short trip to neigbours Accra Lions on Tuesday for the matchday 11 fixture in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Ghana Premier League champion relieved Dutch trainer Martinus Koopman of his duties after only two wins in ten matches. The Phobians have won only one game in their last five.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions discovered their form after a run of three successive defeats and are now unbeaten in their last four matches.

Accra Lions have won two and drawn two in the last five games.

The host also welcome back captain Dominic Nsobila, who made a cameo in the 2-1 win over Karela United last week as well as Abass Samari.

Hearts of Oak led by assistant coach Abdul Bashiru will also have Amankwah Baafi, Gideon Asante and Raphael Amponsah available for selection.

Michael Ampadu has been the star for Hearts of Oak in recent games, keeping the back impregnable against opposition strikers.

Despite the wobbling form of Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions are yet to win a game against the Phobians in a Ghana Premier League fixture.

In the five meeting between the two teams, Hearts of Oak have won all.