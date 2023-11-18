2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview – Berekum Chelsea vs. Legon Cities

Fourth-placed Berekum Chelsea will aim to record their fourth consecutive win when they host Legon Cities at the Golden City Park on Sunday, November 19 2023.

The Bibires seem to have turned it around in November after back-to-back defeats to Bechem United and Nsoatreman. They come into this game with a lot of confidence on the back of their narrow win against defending champions, Medeama last weekend. Stephen Amankona is in fantastic form and it will be interesting how Legon Cities stop him from scoring.

The Royals haven’t won in their last three matches and will be hoping to return to winning ways as they continue the search for their first away win of the campaign. Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges would have to work extra hard if they want to get something from this game otherwise, they could leave the Berekum City Park with an embarrassing score line.