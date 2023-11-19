2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Nations FC

Bibiani Goldstars FC are presently enduring a poor run of results, making Michael Osei's role as head coach insecure unless things change this weekend.

Goldstars will be hosting newly-promoted side Nations FC in matchweek 11 of the Ghana Premier League at the Dun's Park in Bibiani.

The Miners are without a single win in their last six league matches, which sees them only above the relegation zone on goals difference advantage.

Goldstars have drawn all of their last three home matches. They are keen changing things in Sunday's encounter.

Nations are still chasing their first point at away since promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight. They have tasted defeats in all of the five matches played on the road.

More so, the Ghana league newbies are yet to score a goal in the five away games, losing each of them by a 1-0 scoreline.

However, they are determined to end the poor away form on Sunday afternoon against Goldstars in Bibiani, taking advantage of the Miners' recent home form.

Nations go into this game with a bit hope following their 1-0 victory at home against Heart of Lions in the last round. They are only out of the drop zone due to goals difference.