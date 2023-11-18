2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. Nsoatreman 

Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC are set to lock horns on Sunday in Sunyani, promising a challenging encounter as both teams vie for a crucial win.

Bofoakwa Tano, the home side, holds a distinct advantage with an impressive record of three wins and two draws in their last five home games.

Unbeaten on their turf, they are determined to defend their stronghold against Nsoatreman. Despite a recent draw against Bechem United, Bofoakwa have showcased resilience, having lost only once this season in a local derby against table-toppers Aduana FC.

On the flip side, Nsoatreman FC seeks to capitalize on their return to winning ways, securing a victory against Real Tamale United in the previous week after facing back-to-back defeats. Despite currently holding the second position, Nsoatreman aim to either reclaim the top spot or maintain their strong standing under the guidance of experienced coach Maxwell Konadu.

While Bofoakwa Tano occupy the 7th position in the standings, Nsoatreman FC sit in second place. The absence of past encounters between these teams adds an element of unpredictability, but considering the season's form, Bofoakwa Tano's unbeaten home record might give them an edge.

Nsoatreman's defensive vulnerability in away games, conceding in 20 of their last 21 outings, could be a point of exploitation for Bofoakwa. With both teams displaying distinct strengths and weaknesses, Sunday's clash is poised to be a closely contested battle with potential surprises in store.