2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. FC Samartex

On Monday afternoon, Great Olympics will face FC Samartex 1996 at the Accra Sports Stadium for their Ghana Premier League matchday 11 fixture.

The Wonder Club aims to bounce back from their previous 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC and extend their unbeaten home streak to 18 matches, spanning nearly a year.

Since their first home game of the 2023-24 season, where they dropped points, Olympics have triumphed in the subsequent four matches, conceding only once while scoring seven times.

Annor Walker's side understands the significance of securing a victory on Monday to climb the league standings from 8th place to the top four.

Samartex, on the other hand, will travel to the capital with the intention of clinching their first away win in the league since their triumph over King Faisal in Abrankese back in May.

The Timber Giants have struggled on the road this season, earning just a solitary point from five matches and failing to find the back of the net while conceding five goals.

Currently occupying the fourth position on the league table with 16 points, Samartex trails the top spot by five points.

Last season, the two encounters between Samartex and Olympics resulted in goalless draws, leaving both teams eager to claim victory this time around.