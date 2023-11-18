2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Aduana FC

Relegation-threatened Karela United are gearing up to host league leaders Aduana Stars at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a matchday 11 fixture of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Statistically, one of the worst-performing teams in the competition this season, Karela are hoping to end their winless run against a difficult opposition.

Known for their home dominance over the years, Shaibu Tanko's men have rather endured a difficult start to the season recording only one win in five and are only higher than the winless Hearts of Lions on the league log as they occupy the 17th position.

Meanwhile, Aduana FC are currently the most in-form side in Ghana going ruthless against all their last five opponents and snatching a win from each of them as they sit atop the log.

Despite losing three of their away matches this season, remain one of the only three teams to get two wins on the road contributing to their recent dominance.

Meanwhile what favours Karela the most is their head-to-head record with the Ogya lads as they boast a remarkable three wins and a draw in their last four meetings.

Aduana Stars cam close to winning the Ghana Premier League last season under Paa Kwesi Fabin and are poised to redeem themselves under Yaw Duah who has steered the club to positivities so far this season

The game kicks off at 3 pm Ghana time.