2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview – RTU vs. Dreams FC

RTU will be eager to end their four-match winless streak when they host Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, November 19 2023.

The lack of premier league experience for most of RTU’s players is starting to take its toll as they have shipped 9 goals in their last four matches. They are in 15th position with 11 points.

This match is a must win if they want to avoid the drop zone but they have not been dominant at home this season. The Pride of The North have won two of their five home matches so far, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Aduana Stars and drawn the remaining two.

They face a resurgent Dreams FC side who are determined to make it three wins on the spin. The Still Believe will be keen to collect all three points to boost their confidence ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign.

It could be more misery for the hosts if Zito’s side can replicate their display in their win over Kotoko or that second half performance against Great Olympics last weekend.