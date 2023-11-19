2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Legon Cities

Patrick Kofi Ansu’s last-gasp goal against Legon Cities on Sunday, November 19 2023 fired Berekum Chelsea to their fourth consecutive win of the campaign.

The first half ended goalless but the major highlight was Stepehen Amankona’s penalty miss at the Golden City Park. The Bibires were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute and Amankona’s spot kick was saved by Kwame Aziz.

Legon Cities fought hard to return to Accra with at least a point but they wilted under pressure in stoppage time as Ansu's 97th minute strike won the game for the hosts. His kick was the last of the game and was enough to secure all three points for Ennin's side who now move to 3rd on the league standings, 2 points behind leaders, Aduana.