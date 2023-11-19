2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 0-1 Nations FC

Bibiani Goldstars FC saw their current predicament compounded after suffering their first home loss in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Miners have had their winless run stretched to seven matches after being pipped 1-0 by newly-promoted Nations FC at the Dun's Park in Bibiani.

An early goal by midfielder Barimah Baah was enough for Nations to record their first victory on the road since their promotion to the top flight.

Goldstars trainer Michael Osei tweaked his team by making a few changes to the starting lineup that suffered a 3-0 thrashing to Aduana Stars in the last league game.

Richmond Opoku Manu was brought in to replace skipper Yakubu Haqq. Mawuli Wayo, Bernard Asare, and George Owusu were handed their first starts.

On the other hand, Nations coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey made a couple of changes to the squad that pipped Heart of Lions in the last round at home in Abrankese.

Sadiq Alhassan returned to the starting lineup likewise Amidou Diarra and Ishmael Antwi as they replaced Razak Simpson, Asamoah Boateng, and Kelvin Ampoful respectively.

Baah scored the only goal of the encounter, the first away goal in the championship for Nations in the 9th minute following a defensive lapse.

Goldstars tried to get back into the game in the second half, but they failed to break down the Nations defence, who would return to Kumasi with smiles all over their face.

Michael Osei's team drop into the relegation after Sunday’s defeat while the premiership newbies move to the 9th place on the league standings.