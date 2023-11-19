2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Bofoakwa Tano 0-0 Nsoatreman FC

Bofoakwa Tano and Nations FC battled to a goalless draw in the first-ever Ghana Premier League meeting between the two clubs on Sunday at the Coronation Park in Sunyani.

Anticipated for its potential entertaining goals, the match concluded without either side finding the back of the net, leaving fans longing for the expected excitement.

Despite maintaining their unbeaten home record, Bofoakwa Tano's failure to secure a win on their home turf resulted in them slipping out of the top four in the league standings.

A victory for Bofoakwa Tano would have allowed them to pull clear of fifth spot, and they will rue missed chances that could have secured three points in the fiercely contested match.

On the flip side, Nsoatreman views the draw positively as it keeps them in the second position. However, a win would have been more satisfying, particularly given the opportunity to claim the top spot after Aduana FC's loss to Karela United on Saturday.

Despite both teams having their fair share of chances, the lack of clinical finishing led to a shared point, with neither side leaving the field troubled.

Looking ahead, Bofoakwa Tano enjoy a weekend off as their next opponents, Dreams FC, will be engaged in continental duty in the CAF Confederation Cup. Meanwhile, Nsoatreman will host bottom-placed Heart of Lions in their upcoming fixture.