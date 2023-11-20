2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report - Great Olympics 0-0 FC Samartex

Great Olympics failed to make their home form count after being to a goalless stalemate by FC Samartex 1996 in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The matchday 11 encounter produced no goals as the two teams shared the spoils at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Annor Walker made three changes to the squad that suffered a 2-0 loss to Dreams FC in the last round to face his former club in Monday's fixture.

Mathew Abayase, Prince Kwadwo Afrifa, and Prince Antwi came in for Raymond Oko Grippman, Michael Kweku Osei, and Michael Yeboah respectively.

Samartex gaffer Nurudeen Amadu made two alterations to the squad that overcame Asante Kotoko SC in the cagey encounter last week in Samreboi.

Dauda Yussif Seidu and Godwin Abusah made way for the inclusions of Ebenezer Ocran and James Sewornu in the starting lineup.

The first half of the match was very balanced, with none of the teams creating meaningful opportunities as it ended without a goal.

Olympics lifted up their performance in the second half as they tried to get the breakthrough, but the Samartex defence dealt with all threats as the game even at full-time.

The draw sees the Dade Boys extended their undefeated home record to 19 matches as they move to the 7th position on the league table.

Samartex will take the point in good faith since it their second point on the road this campaign. They remain in 4th place.