2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Heart of Lions 1-2 Bechem United

Heart of Lions' challenging season took another hit on Saturday as they suffered a home defeat to Bechem United, extending their winless streak and intensifying concerns about their relegation prospects.

The newly promoted team, after 11 games, remains the only club without a win this season, making them a frontrunner for the relegation battle.

Playing at their home ground, the Hohoe Stadium, Heart of Lions couldn't capitalize on the advantage as Bechem United secured a 2-1 victory, disappointing the home fans. Augustine Okrah initiated Bechem's lead, ensuring they went into halftime with a comfortable advantage. Bechem's dominance continued in the second half, with midfielder Gabriel Tenlep doubling their lead.

Although the home side managed to halve the deficit with a goal from substitute Samuel Agbenyega in the 70th minute, it wasn't enough to stage a comeback. Bechem United held on for their first away win of the season, securing three valuable points.

With this result, Heart of Lions remain rooted at the bottom of the league standings, emphasising the uphill battle they face to avoid relegation. In contrast, Bechem United's victory propels them into the top six, showcasing their ability to secure crucial points on the road.