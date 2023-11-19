2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – RTU 3-1 Dreams

Eric Owusu Afriyie’s hat trick inspired RTU to end their four-match winless streak with a convincing 3-1 win over Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, November 19 2023.

Afriyie’s first half brace put the hosts in a commanding lead before the break. It took just four minutes for Afriyie to net the opener for RTU before he doubled their advantage in the 31st minute. Afriyie completed his hat trick right after recess by netting RTU’s third on 49 minutes.

Agyenim Boateng climbed off the bench pull one back for Dreams in the 50th minute but the resilient RTU side ensured there was no chance of a come-back.

Mankuyeli could have made it 4-1 for RTU but his effort was saved by the Aseako. The win m0oves RTU to 11th position on the league standings, level on 14 points with Dreams who are 10th placed.