2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview- Aduana Stars vs Accra Lions

Aduana Stars will be hoping to bounce back quickly after the defeat to Karela United when they host Accra Lions in Dormaa on Sunday.

The league leaders were halted after a run of four straight wins, which included two away victories.

Before the defeat at Karela, Aduana had only lost to Asante Kotoko.

However, they host Accra Lions, who have fared well on the road this season.

Lions were stopped by neighbours Hearts of Oak after a run of four games unbeaten.

In their last two trips to Dormaa, Accra Lions have picked valuable points and have been a torn in Aduana's flesh.

Abass Samari, who picked a knock in the game against Hearts of Oak, is expected to be fit in time for the match, while Dominic Nsobila is in line for a starting role.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions will have the in-form Isaac Mintah to deal with. Former Accra Lions captain Rich Sackey is expected to start for Aduana, with Emmanuel Gyamfi providing width for the league leaders.

The game will be keenly contested following the form of both sides.