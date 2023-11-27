2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Bibiani Goldstars

Bechem United will be seeking another positive result when they welcome Bibiani Goldstars FC to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Monday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters will look to extend their unbeaten streak to eight matches and also record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

They have three wins and four draws in their last seven league matches.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah and his arsenals go into the game with lots of confidence 2-1 victory over Heart of Lions in the last round, their away of the 2023-24 campaign.

Club legend Augustine Okrah is expected to produce another impressive performance for Bechem in this match. He has five goals in his last five games.

Goldstars are making the journey for the matchday 12 fixture enduring a poor run of results, which has seen head coach Michael Osei been granted a leave of absence.

The Miners find themselves in the relegation zone after going seven consecutive matches without a single win as their last victory was in early October.

Goldstars go into Monday's encounter with a very poor away form. They are winless in their last 15 matches on the road in the league.

The last time the Miners won a league game at away was against Tamale City FC on January 28, 2023.